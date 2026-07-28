Romero linked with loan-to-buy move to league winners as Tottenham exit edges closer

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Inter Milan are attempting to find a creative route to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero, with a loan containing an obligation to buy now being considered.



The Serie A club admire the Argentina international but do not currently agree with Tottenham’s demand for an immediate permanent transfer worth around €50 million.

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Romero’s departure has become increasingly possible after Spurs added Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi to Roberto De Zerbi’s defensive options.

The 28-year-old also appears open to returning to Italy, where he previously represented Atalanta before moving to north London.

Inter lead the pursuit, but Barcelona and Atlético Madrid remain interested and no final agreement has been reached.

Inter Milan consider loan with obligation to buy

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are exploring an “Akanji-style” operation: an initial loan followed by a compulsory purchase if easily achievable conditions are met.

Tottenham would prefer a direct sale and are currently unwilling to lower their €50 million valuation.

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The proposal would allow Inter to spread the cost across more than one financial period while still giving Spurs confidence that Romero will eventually leave permanently.

The player’s representative has already been involved in discussions, and Romero is reportedly keen on a return to Serie A.

However, the clubs still need to settle the loan fee, the future purchase price and the conditions that would activate the obligation.

Tottenham’s strong contractual position, Romero is tied to the club until 2029, means they do not need to accept a structure that leaves the permanent transfer uncertain.

Proposed move could appeal to Tottenham

TEAMtalk also reports that Inter have emerged as the strongest contenders and have held talks with both Tottenham and Romero’s representatives.

Barcelona remain attentive but may need to sell a defender first, while Atlético continue to monitor developments.

From Inter’s perspective, Romero would bring aggression, leadership and experience of Serie A. His front-foot defending should suit a team that wants to hold a higher line, although his disciplinary record remains a risk.

The proposed structure can work, but Tottenham should demand a substantial loan payment and an obligation triggered by realistic conditions.

They have already prepared for Romero’s departure, yet accepting a vague option would only delay the same negotiation.

A properly guaranteed loan-to-buy deal could suit everyone: Inter would avoid paying €50 million immediately, Tottenham would secure the future sale, and Romero would receive the fresh start he appears to want.

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