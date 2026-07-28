Tottenham handed major Savinho boost after Man City decision

(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket / Matt McNulty via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have received a massive transfer boost as top target Savinho has officially informed Manchester City of his desire to leave the club this summer.

The 22-year-old Brazilian international winger is eager to secure regular first-team football to further his development, handing Spurs a golden opportunity to land one of their long-term priorities.

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Fabrizio Romano update on Savinho

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano broke the exclusive update on X, revealing that the wide man has formally communicated his decision to the Manchester City board.

“EXCL: Savinho informs Manchester City about his desire to leave this summer. Savio wants to play more and develop in his career, #MCFC have been informed by the winger. All in Man City hands now. ⚪️ Tottenham have Savinho on top of their list as revealed since May.”

With the player making his stance clear, the resolution of the transfer saga now rests entirely with Manchester City.

The Etihad hierarchy must decide whether to sanction a permanent exit or entertain suitable loan proposals for the highly-rated attacker.

Tottenham have made Savinho their top target

Tottenham have identified Savinho as their priority attacking target since May as manager Roberto De Zerbi seeks explosive 1v1 quality and depth along the flanks.

The North London club has been closely monitoring his situation, preparing to step up negotiations the moment an opening emerged.

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Savinho’s desire for guaranteed starting minutes aligns perfectly with Tottenham’s summer recruitment strategy.

Some reports suggest that Spurs have even made their opening offer to Man City worth £70m, with the club confident that the player’s preference for regular Premier League football will help speed up negotiations.

Savinho has already indicated to Manchester City that he wants to join Spurs. Also wanted the move last summer. A leading target, but dependant on Manchester City's board changing their stance. City could also look to add another attacker. Talks have been ongoing between clubs… pic.twitter.com/4rFjPxqfkM — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 28, 2026

It is even suggested that the player has already agreed personal terms with the North London club.

If Tottenham can reach an agreement on a fee with City, Savinho could soon become the marquee addition to De Zerbi’s frontline ahead of the new campaign.