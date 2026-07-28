Man City make Spaniard their standout candidate to replace Rodri

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s search for a long-term successor to Rodri has reportedly led them towards one of Barcelona’s most highly rated academy graduates.



The Premier League side are monitoring Marc Bernal as they consider how to reshape a midfield that has depended heavily on Rodri’s control, positioning and tactical intelligence.

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Chelsea and Arsenal are also following the 19-year-old, highlighting how highly he is regarded across England.

However, this is not a straightforward transfer opportunity. Barcelona have protected Bernal with a contract running until 2029 and a €500 million release clause, while the player remains determined to establish himself at Camp Nou.

City’s interest may therefore be more about preparing early for the future than completing an immediate deal.

Man City identify Barcelona talent as Rodri successor

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Man City view Bernal as a potential long-term replacement for Rodri.

His physical presence, composure in possession and ability to receive the ball under pressure make him an understandable target for Enzo Maresca’s system.

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Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring his progress. Barcelona, though, have no intention of selling.

Bernal’s enormous release clause gives them complete control, while his long-term contract demonstrates their belief that he can become a major first-team figure.

City’s interest makes sense, particularly with continued speculation surrounding Rodri’s future.

However, there is currently no indication that Barcelona are prepared to open negotiations.

Man United faces rejection in Bernal pursuit

Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester United attempted to include Bernal in discussions over Marcus Rashford’s future.

Barcelona immediately rejected the idea, while the midfielder also showed no interest in leaving Camp Nou.

That response should serve as a warning to City, Arsenal and Chelsea. Bernal is not simply a talented youngster waiting for a lucrative Premier League proposal.

He appears emotionally committed to Barcelona and has received assurances that he features in Hansi Flick’s plans.

City should continue monitoring him because succession planning for Rodri cannot begin too early.

Nevertheless, aggressively pursuing Bernal now would probably waste time and create unrealistic expectations. His profile is ideal, but Barcelona’s stance makes the transfer extremely unlikely.

City may need to identify a more attainable midfielder while keeping Bernal on their long-term shortlist.

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