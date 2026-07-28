Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi.

According to a report from the Spanish publication SPORT, the North London club is interested in the 20-year-old, but they will face competition from clubs such as Arsenal and Barcelona.

Kroupi scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season, and he’s highly rated across Europe. He could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance, and the opportunity to play for bigger clubs will be exciting for him.

However, he has a long-term contract with the Premier League club, and they are under no pressure to sell him this summer. Tottenham will have to pay a substantial sum to change that stance. It is no secret that Tottenham need more quality in the final third, and someone like him could transform them. The 20-year-old can operate as a striker and on the flanks.

The technically gifted attacker deserves to compete at a higher level, and joining an elite club would be ideal for him. He has all the tools to develop into a future superstar.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham is prepared to break the Bank for him. They have been very active in the transfer market this summer, and they have already spent a lot of money on midfielders.

They might need to pay a club-record fee to sign the talented young Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Barcelona were hoping to sign Julian Alvarez, but a deal for the South American seems unlikely. Therefore, they have decided to turn their attention towards the 20-year-old attacker. However, they could be priced out of a move for him.

Similarly, Arsenal need more depth in the final third. They need a dynamic attacker like Kroupi, and he could be a long-term asset for them.