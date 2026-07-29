(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Orlando Gill has been linked with a move away from San Lorenzo this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the 26-year-old goalkeeper, and his agent has now confirmed that there have been enquiries from the Premier League club.

The goalkeeper’s agent has also confirmed that they have received two concrete offers, and they are currently negotiating a summer departure.

Speaking to DSports Radio, Mario Jara confirmed: “We’ve had conversations with clubs in England, as well as Germany. There were enquiries from Manchester United.”

It is not clear whether Manchester United are one of the clubs to make an offer for him. However, there is no doubt that they could use another goalkeeper.

Senne Lammens is the first-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United right now, and they should look to bring in someone who can compete for the starting spot. Gill has been outstanding in the World Cup with Paraguay, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for a bigger club.

The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be exciting for the goalkeeper. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to compete at the highest level.

San Lorenzo are demanding a fee of €10 million for the goalkeeper and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. Manchester United are unlikely to have any difficulties convincing the player to join the club either.

Gill will be hoping to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football once again. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal in the coming weeks.