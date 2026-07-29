Arsenal midfield exit looks inevitable as talks continue despite no final agreement

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Hamburg remain locked in negotiations over a permanent transfer for Fábio Vieira, but a significant difference in valuation is preventing an agreement.

The Portuguese midfielder rediscovered his confidence during a productive loan spell in Germany and is understood to favour returning to the Volksparkstadion rather than attempting another comeback in North London.

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Hamburg are equally enthusiastic about keeping him after he became an important creative figure in their team.

Arsenal, however, must protect the value of a player they signed from Porto for around £35 million.

The Gunners are willing to sanction his departure, but they are unlikely to accept an offer that fails to reflect his performances in the Bundesliga.

Hamburg remain in contact with Arsenal

According to The Athletic, Hamburg and Arsenal have exchanged concrete figures regarding a permanent deal, although neither club has yet accepted the other’s position.

Vieira is reportedly eager to return and would prefer not to resume his career at Arsenal.

The 26-year-old recorded 13 goal contributions during his loan spell, finishing with seven goals and five assists as he established himself as one of Hamburg’s most influential attackers.

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His original loan agreement contained a purchase option reportedly worth €22 million, but that amount is beyond the German club’s current budget.

Hamburg have now submitted a formal proposal. However, reports suggest their realistic limit is below €10 million, potentially paid in instalments, leaving Arsenal with a difficult decision.

A permanent exit would suit all the parties involved

From Arsenal’s perspective, allowing Vieira to leave permanently makes sporting sense.

He has struggled to establish a consistent role under Mikel Arteta, and the club already possess several attacking midfielders who are more suited to the manager’s physical and tactical demands.

Vieira also appears happier in Hamburg, where he receives regular minutes and greater creative responsibility.

Keeping an unsettled player as a fringe option would benefit nobody, particularly with his Arsenal contract moving closer to its final stages.

Nevertheless, accepting less than €10 million would represent poor business after such an encouraging season.

Hamburg executive Eric Huwer has confirmed that the club submitted figures without taking on debt, but Arsenal are entitled to wait and determine whether other interested teams will offer more. BILD reports that a resolution may not arrive until later in the transfer window.

A compromise involving achievable add-ons and a substantial sell-on clause could be the fairest solution.

Vieira would secure the move he wants, Hamburg would avoid an unaffordable upfront payment, and Arsenal would retain the chance to recover more value later.

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