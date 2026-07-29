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Raul Asencio has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer, and he is a target for multiple Premier League clubs.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton are keeping an eye on his situation, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The player will cost around $40 million (£30m), and Arsenal certainly have the resources to get the deal done. William Saliba is currently sidelined with an injury, and they need to add more depth to the defensive unit.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid defender could be the ideal utility man for Arsenal. He can operate as a central defender as well as a full back. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be exciting for the Spanish defender as well. He will not want to sit on the bench at Real Madrid. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Even though he is not a guaranteed starter at Arsenal in the long-term, he could still get more opportunities at the London club during rotation and injuries.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Everton and Aston Villa could use more depth in the team as well.

Everton will be hoping to push for European qualification next season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality. On the other hand, Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will need to deal with fixture congestion in the league and in Europe. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs decide to make a move for Asencio.