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Fabrizio Romano has dropped an encouraging update on Liverpool’s pursuit of PSG winger Bradley Barcola.

The Reds continue to work behind the scenes to land the 23-year-old French international, with the latest reports signaling that Anfield remains the player’s clear primary choice for a summer move.

Fabrizio Romano update on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Barcola has made up his mind regarding his ideal next destination, though financial terms between the two clubs remain to be settled.

The update offers significant encouragement for Liverpool’s recruitment team.

With personal terms expected to be straightforward given the player’s enthusiasm for the move, direct talks between representatives in the coming days are aimed at solidifying the overall framework on the player’s side.

“Bradley Barcola wants to join Liverpool and there’s no doubt on that, as reported since May. #LFC project is his priority – but any financial agreement is yet to be approved, done or sealed. Seen as natural step but at the right time. Talks will take place in the next days on player side.”

? Bradley Barcola wants to join Liverpool and there’s no doubt on that, as reported since May.#LFC project is his priority – but any financial agreement is yet to be approved, done or sealed. Seen as natural step but at the right time. Talks will take place in the next days… pic.twitter.com/vM7AVX7n7f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2026

Bradley Barcola could very well be Liverpool’s next record signing

To pull off the high-profile transfer, Liverpool will need to satisfy PSG’s substantial valuation.

The French champions are under no immediate pressure to sell and have made it clear that only an extraordinary financial package will convince them to part ways with the dynamic attacker.

Some report suggest the Reds have already made a bid worth €120m.

However, a recent report from DaveOCKop suggests that the Reds are preparing a bid worth a whopping €150m.

If a full agreement is reached, Barcola could very well become another one of Liverpool’s record signings, having previously broken records for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak last season.

Why Liverpool want Barcola

The Reds view the electric winger as a long-term cornerstone for their attacking unit under Andoni Iraola, and also seen as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah who left the club at the end of the seaosn.

At 23, the France international also fits Liverpool’s long-term recruitment strategy, combining immediate quality with significant room for further development.

As negotiations progress into crucial stages, Liverpool remain determined to push through a landmark deal before the transfer deadline.