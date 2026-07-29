(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola is gathering pace, with the Reds closing in on what could become a blockbuster signing under Andoni Iraola.

Following major investment in recent transfer windows, Liverpool are now pushing to add the PSG winger to their attacking ranks, with the French international reportedly keen on a move to Anfield.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Liverpool preparing opening offer for Bradley Barcola

According to journalist Alex Crook, Liverpool are preparing an opening offer worth around €100 million plus add-ons for Barcola.

Personal terms are not expected to be a stumbling block, with the 23-year-old understood to be enthusiastic about the prospect of joining the Reds.

Meanwhile, Paul Joyce reports for The Times that Liverpool have made contact with PSG as they attempt to find a compromise on the transfer fee.

The Reds are hoping to strike an agreement for a package worth around £100 million before bonuses, although PSG remain in a strong negotiating position.

Incredible stats that shows Liverpool are about to sign an absolute baller

The excitement surrounding Barcola’s potential arrival is backed up by elite underlying numbers. According to Squawka:

Bradley Barcola is the only player to have 400+ touches in the opposition box in Ligue 1 over the past three seasons (526).

His output in front of goal has been equally destructive. Over that same timeframe, he has registered 29 goals and 18 assists across 91 league appearances.

Bradley Barcola is the only player to have 400+ touches in the opposition box in Ligue 1 over the past three seasons (526). He's also scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in his 91 league appearances in that time. ???? Liverpool ?? pic.twitter.com/Ny4z9BpN63 — Squawka (@Squawka) July 29, 2026

Barcola consistently gets into dangerous areas, attacks defenders relentlessly and maintains a constant presence inside the penalty area, traits that translate well into Liverpool’s aggressive attacking style.

His explosive pace, elite ball-carrying ability and intelligent off-ball movement make him one of Europe’s most dangerous wide forwards.

At just 23, he also has significant room for further development, making him an attractive long-term investment despite the enormous transfer fee.

Another statement signing for Liverpool

If Liverpool complete the deal, Barcola would become another nine-figure investment as the club continues its ambitious squad rebuild.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The club previously shattered market records by bringing in Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak last summer, underscoring an unprecedented era of ambition at Anfield as they continue assembling a world-class squad.