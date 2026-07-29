Colombian International defender Daniel Muñoz has done quite well in the recently concluded World Cup, and he has impressed in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

According to a report from El Universal, Chelsea are interested in signing the 30-year-old right back. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Barcelona are keeping tabs on the defender as well.

Chelsea could use more quality and depth in the unit, and Munoz would be an excellent acquisition. He has shown that he can be quite effective defensively, and he can contribute going forward as well. The right back has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he is capable of playing for a bigger club.

Malo Gusto is expected to leave Chelsea this summer, and they will need to replace him properly. Reece James has had persistent injury problems in recent seasons, and they cannot rely on him to play every match.

Signing the Colombian International would be a wise decision. The opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for the defender as well. It would be a major step up in his career.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they will be an attractive destination for the defender as well.

Munoz has a contract with the English club until 2028, and therefore Crystal Palace are under no pressure to sell him right now. They could demand a premium for him. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea or Barcelona are prepared to pay the asking price for the right back.