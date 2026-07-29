Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool battles for possession with Malo Gusto of Chelsea . (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Belgian forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo has been linked with a move away from Lille this summer.

According to reports from Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea are ‘closely following’ the 21-year-old. The player has reportedly asked to leave the French club so that he can join a bigger team. He will be hoping to fight for major trophies next season, and it remains to be seen whether a move to Chelsea materialises for him. The Blues will face competition from Liverpool as well.

The striker has had a very impressive season with the French outfit, but he has a contract with Lille until 2029. They are under no pressure to sell him, and any club hoping to sign him will have to pay a premium.

The Belgian can operate as a striker as well as a wide player. He scored eight goals last season and picked up seven assists as well. Chelsea need more cutting-edge in the final third, and the 21-year-old could be the ideal long-term investment for them.

Similarly, Liverpool need more goals and creativity as well after the departure of Mohamed Salah. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

Loic Tanzi claims Arsenal want to sign him as well. They have already invested in Christos Tzolis, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay a premium for the Belgian.

Fernandez-Pardo will also look to join a club where he can play regularly. He might not be able to provide him with that opportunity. He is likely to get a chance at Chelsea and Liverpool, who need dynamic attackers like him.

It remains to be seen where he ends up.