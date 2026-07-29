Chelsea close in on Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck deals

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are closing in on the double signing of Premier League veterans Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck.

In a surprising summer transfer shift under new head coach Xabi Alonso, the West London side is finalising moves to inject seasoned experience and leadership into their squad ahead of the new campaign.

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Chelsea working to get deals done for Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano broke the news on X, confirming that both player deals are entering their final stages as Chelsea aim to complete all formalities in the coming days.

“Chelsea are closing in on both Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck deals to get all agreements done this week. Henderson and Welbeck both said yes to #CFC project; Jordan to leave Brentford as free agent. Negotiations progressing to final stages.”

?? Chelsea are closing in on both Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck deals to get all agreements done this week. Henderson and Welbeck both said yes to #CFC project; Jordan to leave Brentford as free agent. Negotiations progressing to final stages. pic.twitter.com/XcftU22TpT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2026

Liverpool legend Jordan Henderson is expected to join Chelsea on a free transfer courtesy of a gentleman agreement with Brentford which allows him to leave if an opportunity comes.

His signing will offer key experience and leadership to an otherwise young squad.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Welbeck is expected to join from Brighton after securing Alonso’s direct approval following an impressive 14-goal season.

Both players have given the green light to Chelsea’s proposed project, leaving only final contractual details to be wrapped up between the clubs.

Joao Pedro will remain Xabi Alonso’s main striker despite Welbeck signing

Despite the incoming addition of Welbeck, Joao Pedro will remain Alonso’s primary starting striker heading into the season.

The 24-year-old Brazilian forward reaffirmed his status as Chelsea’s focal point in attack after scoring a stunning nine-minute hat-trick during Alonso’s debut – a thrilling 6-4 pre-season victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

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Welbeck’s arrival is viewed as a complementary move to provide squad depth, rotation, and experience rather than a replacement for Pedro.

Alonso is eager to establish a versatile forward line, using Welbeck’s proven Premier League pedigree to support Pedro and share the goalscoring load across a demanding multi-competition schedule.