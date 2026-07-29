Chelsea seen as likeliest destination despite Man United working on midfield target

Manchester United have completed background work on a potential move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, but Chelsea currently appear better positioned to secure his signature.



The Blues have already tested Bournemouth’s resolve with a substantial offer, while United’s interest has not yet developed into a formal proposal.

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Bournemouth continue to insist that Scott is not available, and their strong position is understandable.

The 22-year-old played an important role in their impressive campaign and still has two years remaining on his contract.

However, his reluctance to accept a new deal means the situation could become increasingly difficult for the Cherries if Chelsea return with an improved bid.

Chelsea lead Man United in Alex Scott race

According to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Manchester United have done work on Scott as they assess possible midfield additions.

However, Chelsea are considered his likeliest destination should Bournemouth eventually agree to sell.

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Chelsea have already submitted an offer worth £64 million, but it was rejected by the south-coast club.

Bournemouth maintain that Scott is not for sale, although that stance may be tested if the Blues move closer to their reported valuation.

United remain interested but appear less prepared to meet the enormous asking price.

Chelsea’s willingness to make a serious opening proposal shows that their pursuit is more advanced, even though no agreement is currently close.

Blues must be careful due to Boutnemouth’s asking price

talkSPORT reports that Bournemouth value Scott at around £80 million after rejecting Chelsea’s bid.

The midfielder has also turned down a new contract, potentially giving interested clubs greater leverage as his existing agreement moves closer to its final year.

Scott would give Chelsea another technically secure midfielder who can carry possession through pressure, progress the ball and operate in several central roles.

His Premier League experience also means he should require less adaptation than a player arriving from abroad.

However, Chelsea must consider whether spending close to £80 million is necessary when Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo already occupy key midfield positions.

Scott needs regular football to continue developing, not another rotational role.

United may offer a clearer pathway, but Chelsea have created the momentum by submitting an actual bid.

A deal around £65 million with achievable add-ons could make sense. Paying Bournemouth’s full valuation would be excessive for a player who is talented but not yet an established elite midfielder.

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