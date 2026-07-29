Chelsea’s new striker ready for medical and has plans to join pre-season next week

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Danny Welbeck is doing his medical at Chelsea and will join up with the Blues on their preseason tour next week.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

The surprise news that Chelsea are trying to sign Danny Welbeck came out of nowhere this week, and has advanced quickly.

A report from Ben Jacobs says that the striker is already close to completing a move.

“Danny Welbeck has been given permission to undergo his Chelsea medical,” the transfer insider wrote on Twitter.

“An agreement is in place with Brighton for an undisclosed fee. Two-year contract. Subject to formalities, Welbeck will fly to Hong Kong for pre-season.”

The Brighton forward only has a year left on his contract, so the cost to Chelsea will be minimal. It’s a simple move to add experience to their group, and seems to be driven by a desire from Xabi Alonso to get older players in, as well as an admission of failure by the sporting directors whose youth-only policy ended in disaster this season.

Chelsea left with lots to do following Welbeck arrival

Chelsea already have a number of strikers on their books, and the arrival of Welbeck is only going to increase the need to move them on. There has been little to no concrete interest or rumours about the likes of Liam Delap or Emmanuel Emegha. Nicolas Jackson could yet go to any number of clubs.

There have been similar rumours about Jordan Henderson coming to Stamford Bridge to add yet more experience, but it seems that will take a little longer to sort out.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE