(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s search for a new left-back has become more complicated as negotiations with Rayo Vallecano continue without a breakthrough.



The Blues remain interested in Pep Chavarría, but concerns over the Spanish club’s valuation have encouraged them to examine alternative targets rather than commit to an inflated agreement.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The position has become an important part of Xabi Alonso’s rebuild following Marc Cucurella’s departure.

Chelsea need a player who can provide natural width, defend aggressively and operate as a wing-back when Alonso changes shape.

Chavarría appears to fit that profile, but the club must decide whether his experience and tactical qualities justify Rayo’s increasing demands.

Chelsea and Rayo remain apart over transfer fee

According to The Athletic, discussions between Chelsea and Rayo Vallecano are continuing, although the clubs have been unable to agree a transfer fee.

Chelsea are reportedly concerned that Rayo’s asking price has increased since their interest became public and are now considering other options for the position.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The situation leaves Chelsea with a difficult decision. Chavarría is reportedly open to moving to Stamford Bridge, but Rayo do not appear to be under enough pressure to accept the Premier League club’s current valuation.

The 28-year-old would offer energy, experience and direct running down the left.

He is also comfortable overlapping, moving inside and supporting attacks from deeper positions, giving Alonso several tactical possibilities.

Blues should refuse to pay an inflated price

Sky Sports highlighted Chavarría’s intensity, work ethic and mentality as important reasons behind Chelsea’s interest.

He ranked among La Liga’s leading players for open-play crosses, while also performing strongly when blocking deliveries and regaining possession in the defensive third.

Those qualities could suit Alonso’s system. Chelsea need a specialist capable of stretching the pitch and supporting attacks without leaving the defence completely exposed.

Chavarría’s maturity could also provide useful balance within a squad still containing several young players.

However, Chelsea are right to keep alternatives active. Chavarría would be a useful addition, but he is not a player for whom the club should abandon its valuation.

At 28, his future resale value would be limited, making the initial cost particularly important.

A deal involving a reasonable guaranteed payment and performance-related add-ons could satisfy both sides. Should Rayo continue increasing their demands, Chelsea should move on.

Signing a natural left-back is important, but disciplined recruitment matters more than completing one particular deal.

Romano issues ‘here we go’ update on Chelsea transfer after formal request from player