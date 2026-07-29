Crystal Palace take former Arsenal defender on trial and could add two other defenders

Takehiro Tomiyasu celebrates for Arsenal after a Tottenham own goal last season (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Takehiro Tomiyasu could be on the verge of an unexpected Premier League return after training with Crystal Palace.

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Chelsea’s move for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix has yet to be finalised – but that’s not stopping Palace getting into gear to replace the Frenchman.

A BBC Sport report today today from Sami Mokbel claims that Crystal Palace have held talks with former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, and could potentially sign the free agent in the coming days.

He’s been training with Pierre Sage’s team, and was named on the bench for their friendly against Lens yesterday.

“It is understood a broad agreement on terms is in place should Palace head coach Pierre Sage decide to sign the versatile defender,” Mokbel wrote. Sage is looking to play a back three, and Tomisayu is being highlighted as someone who could play on the left of that three.

Palace looking to add depth in defence

Tomisayu won’t be the only player Palace sign. They’ve already made a €30m bid for Chrislain Matsima of Augsburg, and have been linked with interest in a loan for Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong.

If they are indeed looking to regularly play a back three, they will need bodies, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Tomiyasu, Matsima and Acheampong all join, especially if there are further departures from the first team.

Interest in Brest centre back Raphael le Guen has also been reported, although so far that doesn’t seem to have really got going, and we’ve yet to hear of concrete bids going in.

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