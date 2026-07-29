Fulham ready to offer €60m for Real Madrid striker; Whites like midfielder too

Gonzalo Garcia of Real Madrid (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

After some sleepy years in mid-table, Fulham are ready to push for a new era with a major new signing.

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Fulham have been comfortably mid-table in the Premier League for a few years now, using the stability Marco Silva brought to the club to establish themselves without really aiming to push much higher.

Now that Silva has departed, it seems that the Whites are ready to kick their ambition up a notch. New manager Alvaro Arbeloa is in the door, and his biggest desire is to bring in a big money number 9 who he’s worked with before.

Arbeloa was in charge of Real Madrid’s Castilla youth team, and there he saw Gonzalo Garcia develop into an in-demand number 9. He used the striker in his caretaker spell in charge of the Madrid first team last season too.

Fulham open to any arrangement to get talented striker on the books

Now Arbeloa is in place at Craven Cottage, and he wants to bring Garcia with him. Marca report today that Fulham could make an incredible club record offer of £60m to buy him.

It’s also noted that a deal to purchase 50% of the striker, leaving Real the chance to buy him back or share in a future profit, is something Fulham would be open to.

The same report claims that Garcia isn’t the only Castilla player Arbeloa has an eye on – midfielder Cesar Palacios could also join for a far more modest fee.

It’s set to be a big summer at Craven Cottage it seems.

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