Leeds “serious suitor” for £40m striker – but goalkeeper deal may make things difficult

Liam Delap in Chelsea's pre-match warm-up (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds are one of the teams interested in Liam Delap, and everyone’s waiting to see if they can afford him.

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Leeds are one of the teams who are interested in signing Liam Delap from Chelsea, and they know they could get a great deal out of the Blues.

Delap had a shocking first season at Chelsea after signing from Ipswich a year ago. He managed just one Premier League goal. The £30m they paid for the striker is already looking steep. Since then, they’ve signed Emmanuel Emegha, and also have Danny Welbeck set to join.

That means Delap is further than ever down the pecking order for minutes at Stamford Bridge, and the club would love to get rid of him, either permanently or on loan. So far there’s very little interest – and that all puts Leeds in a strong position.

Leeds a potential destination for Chelsea striker

MOTLeeds News today claim that Leeds are in the race, and have identified the 23 year old as the perfect backup for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

They are named as “one of three serious suitors” for the striker, with Everton also mentioned fairly regularly.

The fact that the Whites have just spent £40m on James Trafford also creates some difficulties – they would likely need a similar sum to land Delap, and right now they might not be in a position to spend that.

Sales could help – Wilfried Gnonto has been linked with moves away, and Joel Piroe looks like he’s up for sale too, if a buyer can be found.

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