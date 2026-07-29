Sky Sports: Liverpool to open direct talks with PSG over €170m Barcola fee

Bradley Barcola in action for Paris Saint-Germain (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

Liverpool are lining up a major bid for Bradley Barcola after starting talks with PSG over a transfer.

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One of the potential big moves of the summer is gradually getting closer. Sky Sports are this morning reporting that Liverpool are ready to engage in official talks with PSG over the transfer of left winger Bradley Barcola.

The Reds have had “preliminary talks” with his agents, where they’ve figured out the vague shape of personal terms. With that outlined, they feel confident to get into the mud and start talking numbers with the Frenchman’s club.

Since Mo Salah announced he was leaving this summer, signing a new star in that position has been priority, and Liverpool have clearly accepted they’re willing to pay big money to make it happen.

Barcola wants Liverpool – but transfer fee is a problem

With just two years left on his contract in Paris, Barcola has more leverage than ever. He’s decided he wants to go and play in a team where he’s the star, rather than being first reserve being PSG’s incredible first choice attacking trio.

Crucially, “the opportunity to join Liverpool is said to appeal to the player.”

Despite that, PSG are reportedly holding out for a fee of €170m. Other sources are now starting to say €150m, but even at that price it’s tricky to imagine a deal happening easily.

Liverpool are going to want to bring that way down, and nobody is quite sure how strong PSG will be, given they know their asset will start depreciating pretty hard in a year’s time.

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