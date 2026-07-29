Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola looks on (Liverpool FC)

Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has been linked with a move this summer, and clubs like Liverpool are keeping tabs on him.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are interested in signing the 27-year-old defender, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move.

The player is currently a free agent, and he is on the radar of Everton and Crystal Palace as well.

Liverpool could certainly use more depth in the defensive unit, and the Japanese International could be a useful option for them. He can operate in central defence as well as a full-back. He could be the ideal utility man for them during rotation and injuries.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the Japanese International as well. It would be a major step up in his career. The player left Ajax in June, and he is currently looking for a new club.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Everton are interested in the player as well. Both clubs are looking to add more quality to the defensive unit, and they will be able to provide the 27-year-old with ample opportunities. If the player decides to play regularly next season, joining Crystal Palace or Everton would be ideal for him.

He’s unlikely to start every week for Liverpool. However, Liverpool will be able to provide him with Champions League football for the upcoming campaign and the opportunity to fight for trophies. It remains to be seen what the defender decides. Whoever ends up signing him could have a useful option on their hands.