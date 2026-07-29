Curtis Jones celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Mexican teenage sensation Gilberto Mora this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, they have made contact with the 17-year-old’s representatives regarding a potential move. Mora has impressed with Club Tijuana, and he was a part of the Mexican national team during the World Cup as well.

He is a young player with a lot of potential, and multiple clubs from Europe are monitoring his development. Clubs like Barcelona are keen on the player as well. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get ahead of the competition and sign the player.

The Mexican will be able to move to the Premier League when he turns 18 in October. Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are monitoring his progress as well.

The 17-year-old should look to join a club where he will play regularly and has a clear pathway for his development. It will be ideal for Liverpool to sign the player and send him out on loan so that he can continue his development with regular football. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be detrimental to his development.

There is no doubt that he has the potential to develop into a top-class player, and he could be a star for Liverpool in future.

The midfielder could cost around €25 million, and Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done.

It remains to be seen whether they follow up on the contact with his representatives with an official proposal.