Bradley Barcola continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League, and Liverpool are keen on signing him.

Ben Jacobs has now revealed on talkSPORT that PSG are holding out for a fee of £145 million for the French International. However, Liverpool are unwilling to pay that kind of money for the player.

They need more quality in the attack, and the 23-year-old could be an excellent long-term investment. He can create opportunities for teammates and goals as well. He registered 20 goal contributions for PSG last season, despite not starting regularly for them.

He needs to leave the French club in order to play more often, and moving to Liverpool would be exciting for him. There have been rumours that the player is keen on joining the Premier League club. However, the asking price could be a major sticking point in any potential move.

Jacobs claims that Liverpool would be willing to pay a fixed fee of £80 million along with add-ons. It remains to be seen whether PSG is willing to accept such an offer. They would have to reduce their asking price drastically in order for the move to go through.

Barcola will look to sort out his future quickly. He is a top talent with a bright future, and sitting on the bench at the French club will not benefit him. Joining Liverpool would give him the platform he requires. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have lost Mohamed Salah in the summer, and they need more creativity and goals from the flanks. The French international could transform them going forward.