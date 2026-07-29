Lucas Paqueta might never play for West Ham again. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham United are looking to add more depth to the attacking unit, and they have identified Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur as a target.

According to reports from Sport5, West Ham are hoping to sign the 27-year-old Israeli star. The player was on loan in the last two seasons, and he is not an option for Tottenham for the upcoming campaign either. He needs to leave the club permanently, and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to move to the Championship with West Ham United.

Crysencio Summerville has left the club, and West Ham need to replace him properly. The 27-year-old Israeli attacker could be an interesting option for them. He has previously shown his quality in England with Fulham and Leeds United.

He can create opportunities for his teammates and score goals as well. The opportunity to play regularly with West Ham United could be tempting for the player.

Solomon is currently away with Tottenham on a pre-season tour, and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can secure an agreement with the player.

Solomon has done quite well in the Championship with Leeds United in the past, and he registered 22 goal contributions in 39 League matches for them. He knows the league, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

The player was on loan last season, and they had an option to sign him permanently for €10 million. West Ham certainly have the financial muscle to pay that kind of money for him, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.