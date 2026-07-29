(Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester City negotiations are accelerating and the club are confident they will get a deal done for Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The Premier League champions are making significant strides in their pursuit of the highly rated Lille midfielder as they look to secure one of European football’s most prized young talents.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Fabrizio Romano update on Ayyoub Bouaddi

Taking to social media, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano revealed that talks between Manchester City and Lille have intensified over recent hours.

City are optimistic about concluding the transfer in the coming days, having already agreed personal terms.

“Manchester City are confident to get deal done for Ayyoub Bouaddi in the next days,” Romano posted.

“Negotiations are accelerating as reported on Monday and #MCFC increasingly optimistic. Bouaddi to join now or in 2027 could also depend on exits, including Rodri situation.”

??? Manchester City are confident to get deal done for Ayyoub Bouaddi in the next days. Negotiations are accelerating as reported on Monday and #MCFC increasingly optimistic. ? Bouaddi to join now or in 2027 could also depends on exits, including Rodri situation. pic.twitter.com/b8PFdjMCpx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2026

The timing of the 18-year-old’s integration into the first team remains flexible, with City open to structuring the agreement so that he completes a temporary stay or moves directly depending on midfield outgoings at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the primary focus for the Premier League side is wrapping up total agreement on terms with Lille.

Ayyoub Bouaddi will be a fantastic signing for Enzo Maresca

If Manchester City successfully cross the finish line for Bouaddi, it will mark a massive statement of intent for manager Enzo Maresca.

The 18-year-old midfielder has established himself as one of the most composed deep-lying playmakers in Europe, earning wide praise for his technical maturity, vision under pressure, and elite ball recovery.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Bouaddi announced himself on the global stage following a remarkable campaign with Lille and stellar international displays for Morocco.

His ability to dictate tempo from deep fits perfectly into Maresca’s possession-heavy tactical setup.

With City proactively rebuilding their central engine room following high-profile squad rotations, signing a prodigy of Bouaddi’s caliber provides both immediate quality and long-term security.

He’d be the ideal long-term replacement for Rodri, who is set to join Real Madrid.

For Maresca, bringing in a midfielder capable of operating under high pressure ensures Manchester City remain dominant across all competitions for years to come.