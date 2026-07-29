Man City “step up” pursuit of World Cup starlet; several “top tier” clubs still interested

Ayyoub Bouaddi of Lille in action (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Man City’s chase for Ayyoub Bouaddi is heating up once again, according to Fabrizio Romano’s report today.

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Ayyoub Bouaddi’s impressive impact in the early stages of the World Cup whipped up a lot of transfer talk about the teenage Lille midfielder.

There were links to a number of teams back then, but things then went quiet. It seems like that’s about to change, as multiple teams get into gear.

Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport is very well connected in the French game, and he’s just dropped an update on Twitter which makes a deal seem very possible again. Manchester City have always felt like favourites in this race, and his report reinforces that sense.

Man City “best positioned” club to sign World Cup starlet

He’s just written that Man City have “stepped up” their pursuit for the Moroccan midfield metronome.

“Negotiations are particularly intense between the Citizens’ executives and those of LOSC to find common ground for the transfer of the Moroccan international,” he adds.

City are already in discussions with the player and his entourage to sort personal terms. Everything is pointing towards a move to the Etihad – but it’s not a done deal yet. Hawkins insists that “several top tier clubs remain on standby,” although he admits City are “the best positioned club.”

Fabrizio Romano reposted an old Tweet about the links to show he has received the same news about increased efforts to sign the 18 year old. It’s going to be an expensive deal wherever Bouaddi ends up.

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