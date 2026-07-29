(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United may have received a valuable opportunity to resolve Marcus Rashford’s uncertain future, with Al-Nassr preparing to pursue the England international.



Rashford has returned to Old Trafford following his loan spell at Barcelona, but there remains considerable doubt over whether he has a meaningful role in United’s plans.

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A move to Saudi Arabia could provide United with the permanent sale they have been seeking while removing one of the club’s biggest salaries from the wage bill. For Rashford, however, the decision would be more complicated.

He must choose between accepting a lucrative new challenge with one of the Saudi Pro League’s biggest clubs or continuing to pursue a move that keeps him in elite European competition.

Al-Nassr prepare approach for Man United attacker

According to Pedro Almeida, Al-Nassr are set to make an attempt to sign Rashford from Man United.

The report does not suggest that an agreement has been reached, but the Saudi club’s interest could develop into a serious proposal if the player shows a willingness to negotiate.

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Rashford is available after Barcelona allowed their purchase option to expire.

His return has created an awkward situation for United, particularly after the club strengthened its attack and handed his former No.10 shirt to Matheus Cunha.

Al-Nassr possess the financial power to meet Rashford’s salary demands and could offer him a prominent attacking role.

United would also prefer a permanent move abroad rather than strengthening one of their Premier League rivals.

Transfer to Al-Nassr could work for everyone

A previous report covering Saudi interest in Rashford claimed Al-Qadsiah and Al-Diraiyah had already made approaches, showing that Al-Nassr are not the first Saudi club to explore a deal.

Rashford produced 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona, proving he can still deliver strong attacking numbers.

From United’s perspective, the move makes obvious financial sense. Selling an academy graduate would generate valuable profit, reduce the wage bill and provide funds for further additions.

The bigger question is whether Rashford is ready to leave European football at 28.

Al-Nassr could offer status, financial security and regular minutes, but the transfer may reduce his chances of returning to a leading Champions League club.

In my view, United should welcome a serious offer, but Rashford should only accept if he genuinely believes in the sporting project.

Choosing Al-Nassr purely for financial reasons could feel premature when he has just demonstrated that he remains capable of performing at a high level.

Man United learn Premier League rival can be signed for £70m this summer