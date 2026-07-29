Just in: Man United learn asking price of Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye

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Manchester United have been told they will need to make a major financial commitment to sign Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye.



The Senegal international has attracted interest after two impressive seasons on Merseyside, but Everton’s strong negotiating position means a straightforward deal is unlikely.

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Ndiaye is contracted until 2029, allowing the Toffees to demand a premium rather than accept a quick sale. Al-Hilal’s arrival could also create competition and push the price higher.

For United, the decision is whether his Premier League experience and ability to improve their left side justify spending around £70 million.

Everton set high price amid Man United interest

According to Mirror, Everton are expected to demand approximately £70 million for Ndiaye.

Man United have placed the 26-year-old on their attacking shortlist, while his representatives would reportedly welcome an offer from Al-Hilal.

Everton have not received a formal proposal and are under no immediate pressure to sell.

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Ndiaye has three years remaining on his contract, while reports that he rejected improved terms have added uncertainty to his long-term future.

The winger has registered 17 goals and three assists across 71 appearances for Everton.

He also impressed for Senegal at the World Cup, producing one goal and two assists despite playing only 127 minutes.

Those performances strengthened his reputation as a versatile attacker capable of operating from the left, centrally or behind a striker.

£70m may feel excessive for the Ivorian winger

talkSPORT reports that Al-Hilal have begun discussions over a possible move, although no formal contact with Everton had taken place.

Ndiaye scored six goals and supplied three assists in 32 Premier League appearances last season, demonstrating useful productivity without producing elite numbers.

His direct dribbling, close control and willingness to carry the ball would give United a different threat from the left.

He already understands the league and should require less adaptation than a younger player arriving from abroad.

However, £70 million would be difficult to justify. Ndiaye is a very good Premier League attacker, but he has not yet delivered the output expected from a club-record-level signing.

United should explore a deal closer to £50 million, potentially with performance-related add-ons.

Everton are entitled to protect one of their best players, especially with Al-Hilal interested.

United should remain involved, but walking away would be smarter than allowing competition to force them into another inflated transfer.

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