Michael Carrick looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liam Delap is set to leave Chelsea this summer, and his representatives have offered him to Manchester United.

According to TEAMtalk, the striker’s representatives have also been in contact with Leeds United. It remains to be seen where the 23-year-old ends up.

He scored just two goals in all competitions for Chelsea last season, and he’s unlikely to get too many opportunities next season. It would be ideal for Chelsea to move him on and bring in an upgrade.

Delap will be hoping to get his career back on track as well. He needs regular football at a high level. Leaving Chelsea would be ideal for him.

Manchester United were reportedly interested in the player in the past, but they are not keen on signing him this summer.

Graeme Bailey claims: “Manchester United, who also explored a move 12 months ago, have again been contacted, although we understand they are not currently expected to enter the race.”

United need more depth in the attacking unit, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to move for other targets. Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the club, and they will need to replace him properly. The Netherlands international has been linked with a move to Italy with Juventus.

Delap was highly rated in the Premier League during his time with Ipswich Town. However, the move to Chelsea has not worked out for him, and he has not been able to establish himself as an important player for them.

Perhaps, taking a step back would be ideal for him. He should look to join a mid-table team where he can play regularly and rebuild his form and confidence. There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for a big club in future.