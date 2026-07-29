(Photo by Screenshot - Paramount/ Matt King/Getty Images)

Mathys Tel continues to shine in the pre-season, scoring a stunning free-kick vs Sydney FC.

The young forward produced a magical moment in Australia to help Tottenham earn their third victory of their summer preparations, prevailing 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

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Mathys Tel scores brilliant free-kick vs Sydney FC

The French forward lit up the Allianz Stadium in Sydney just before the half-hour mark with a moment of individual brilliance.

Standing over a dead ball roughly 25 yards out in the 29th minute, Tel whipped a precision strike over the wall and straight into the top-right corner, leaving the Sydney FC goalkeeper with no chance.

Magic from Mathys Tel ? A brilliant free kick from the Frenchman gets @spursofficial off to a flyer, as the striker puts it top bins to take a 1-0 lead in Sydney Watch #TOTvSYD live and exclusive on Paramount+ ? pic.twitter.com/ntqTgleasJ — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) July 29, 2026

Operating off the left wing during an energetic 45-minute display, Tel was Spurs’ primary attacking threat during the opening period.

Although Takahiro Sekine equalised for Sydney FC early in the second half, Tottenham eventually wrapped up the victory in the resulting penalty shootout thanks to a decisive save from Martin Dubravka.

Speaking after the final whistle, Tel praised the team’s relentless effort: “It was a good goal. I also want to congratulate the team because we worked and fought to the end, even in a friendly game. We just keep going all the time.”

Tel making his case to Roberto De Zerbi

Tel’s eye-catching goal marks his second consecutive standout performance of the summer tour, sending a direct message to new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Having completed his permanent transfer to North London earlier this window, the 21-year-old forward is determined to cement a regular place in De Zerbi’s high-intensity, possession-based system.

However, speculation surrounding Tel’s future remains due to the player’s openness to a move away in search of regular playing time as well as the transfer links connecting Tottenham with Manchester City winger Savinho.

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With Spurs pursuing additional wide options, Tel’s immediate positioning in the starting XI faces healthy competition.

Nevertheless, back-to-back impactful outings prove that the talented attacker is ready to fight for his place and prove his value ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.