(Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Manchester City appear to be edging closer to completing the signing of Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Rayan Cherki’s previous comments about the teenage midfielder only reinforce why he is regarded as one of Europe’s brightest prospects.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of City’s priority midfield targets as Enzo Maresca continues to plan for the club’s long-term future.

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What Rayan Cherki said about Ayyoub Bouaddi

Speaking about his former international teammate, Rayan Cherki highlighted the remarkable blend of academic intelligence and footballing maturity that sets the teenage midfielder apart from his peers.

Rayan Cherki on Ayyoub Bouaddi:

“We used to call him ‘Einstein’ because he was different. While the rest of us were focused on football, he was studying mathematics and then arriving at training as if nothing had happened.

The amazing thing is that he could leave the classroom and then step onto the pitch to perform at the highest level in Champions League matches with the same calmness and confidence. You rarely see that.

His intelligence isn’t only shown in academics, it’s clear in his football too. He reads the game two or three steps ahead, stays composed under pressure, and always seems to make the right decision.

People see his talent, but they don’t always see the discipline, mentality, and intelligence behind it. That’s what makes him special. I truly believe he has everything needed to become one of the best midfielders in the world.”

Man City on verge of securing transfer on wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi

Manchester City are pushing hard to complete the signing of Lille’s 18-year-old sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has rapidly emerged as one of world football’s top young prospects.

The Premier League giants have been in direct negotiations with the French club, with reports suggesting personal terms on a long-term contract have already been agreed as the two sides finalize a fee.

Bouaddi’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

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After establishing himself in Lille’s first team with impressive European displays, the youngster further elevated his global reputation with standout performances for Morocco.

Known for his tactical discipline, composure in possession, and elite vision, he fits the exact blueprint desired for a modern central midfielder.

If completed, the transfer will underline City’s continued strategy of recruiting world-class elite talent early, with Bouaddi viewed as a long-term engine for the club’s midfield.