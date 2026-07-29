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Arsenal’s transfer priorities have changed following William Saliba’s serious back injury, with the club now assessing several centre-backs capable of covering his extended absence.



Como youngster Jacobo Ramón has emerged as one of the more intriguing options after an impressive breakthrough season in Serie A.

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The 21-year-old would represent a long-term investment rather than a guaranteed Premier League starter, while Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa offers a more experienced alternative.

Arsenal must therefore decide whether to prioritise immediate reliability or sign a defender who could eventually develop into an important part of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal closely moniyoting Como’s young defender

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have added Ramón to their defensive shortlist after closely following his development in Italy.

The former Real Madrid academy player impressed with his composure, aerial strength and confidence when building attacks from the back.

Ramón’s profile fits Arsenal’s preference for technically secure defenders who can defend large spaces.

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Statistical comparisons also place him among the closest stylistic matches to Saliba across Europe’s major leagues.

However, a deal could be complicated by Real Madrid’s involvement.

The Spanish club retained significant control over Ramón’s future after allowing him to join Como, including a large percentage of any future transfer and potential buy-back options.

Gunners need an immediate defensive solution

Sky Sports reports that Arsenal are also interested in Konsa, although there remains a significant gap between the clubs’ valuations. The Villa defender is proven in the Premier League, rarely misses matches and can operate at centre-back or right-back.

Signing defensive cover has become crucial because Saliba will be unavailable for an extended period while completing a managed rehabilitation programme.

Arsenal’s win rate has previously fallen from 68 per cent to 50 per cent when he has not started, showing how important his pace and recovery defending are to Arteta’s system.

Konsa is the safer option if Arsenal want someone capable of starting immediately during a title defence.

He recorded the Premier League’s highest ground-duel success rate among outfield players last season at 73 per cent and already understands the demands of English football.

Ramón may offer greater long-term value, but asking a 21-year-old to replace Saliba immediately would be risky.

Arsenal should pursue the youngster only if they are confident another experienced defender can carry the short-term responsibility.

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