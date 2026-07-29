(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Mateus Fernandes has not picked up an injury, rather just suffering from fatigue.

Tottenham fans were left concerned when the Portuguese star was omitted from the matchday squad to face Sydney FC in Australia, but manager De Zerbi quickly removed any fears of a long-term setback.

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Roberto De Zerbi provides Mateus Fernandes fitness update

Speculation mounted online after training footage showed Fernandes working away from the main group prior to the fixture.

However, speaking after the pre-season match in Sydney, De Zerbi clarified that leaving out the Portuguese midfielder was purely a tactical precaution to safeguard his fitness following a demanding summer.

De Zerbi explained (quotes via Football London): “Just fatigue, the calf. We took the decision to not take any risk and to recover.

“But next Wednesday when we start the pre-season in London, he will be ready to work.”

De Zerbi’s cautious approach aligns with Spurs’ broader medical management strategy this summer to ensure key players remain fully fit ahead of an intensive campaign.

With Tottenham resuming training at Hotspur Way next week, the 22-year-old is on track to rejoin full team sessions.

Fernandes already making an impact at Spurs

The high-profile summer signing arrived in North London following a massive £85 million transfer from London rivals West Ham.

Fernandes has already generated enormous excitement among supporters with an explosive start to life in a Tottenham shirt.

The dynamic midfielder announced his arrival in style during his unofficial debut against MK Dons, unleashing a magnificent volley from distance to seal victory.

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He followed up that spectacular strike with another influential cameo in Spurs’ subsequent fixture against Auckland FC.

While fans were eager to watch him feature in Australia, De Zerbi is prioritising long-term durability over pre-season minutes.

Once Tottenham return to London, Fernandes will be back at full tilt as De Zerbi shapes his side for the upcoming Premier League season.