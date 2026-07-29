Romano issues 'here we go' update on Chelsea transfer after formal request from player

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly completed an agreement to sign Danny Welbeck from Brighton, continuing a dramatic shift away from the recruitment model that shaped their recent transfer windows.



The Blues have spent heavily on younger players with long-term resale potential, but Xabi Alonso’s squad now appears to need something different: proven Premier League experience, leadership and players capable of contributing immediately.

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Welbeck is not being recruited to replace João Pedro as the undisputed first-choice striker.

Instead, the 35-year-old can offer reliable cover, a more physical option from the bench and guidance for Chelsea’s younger attackers.

With Jordan Henderson also moving closer to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are clearly attempting to add stronger voices to a talented but occasionally inconsistent dressing room.

Chelsea agree two year deal for Danny Welbeck

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a full agreement with Brighton for Welbeck, with the striker accepting personal terms until 2028.

🚨🔵 Danny Welbeck to Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place with Brighton for the English striker. Welbeck agreed terms with Chelsea until 2028, medical next; Brighton approved decision to let him go after formal request from Danny. Jordan Henderson: coming soon. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/E7C5gaiW8U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2026

A medical is expected to follow after Brighton approved his formal request to leave the club.

Welbeck earned this opportunity through his performances rather than reputation alone.

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He scored 13 goals across 37 Premier League appearances for Brighton, producing the most prolific league campaign of his career.

His intelligent movement, willingness to press and ability to occupy centre-backs should give Alonso a useful alternative when Chelsea struggle to break down organised opponents.

Romano also indicated that Henderson’s move could be completed soon, potentially giving Chelsea two experienced English leaders without enormous transfer fees.

Why Blues are targeting experienced players

The Guardian previously reported that Chelsea were pursuing both Welbeck and Henderson as part of a revised recruitment strategy focused on established Premier League performers.

Welbeck would arrive as support for João Pedro, while his signing could increase uncertainty surrounding Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson.

The deal makes sense if Chelsea keep expectations realistic. Welbeck should not be expected to start every major match, but he can lead the press, attack crosses and provide calm decision-making late in games.

Henderson’s influence would be similar, with his leadership and organisation potentially more valuable than his individual statistics.

There is always a risk when signing players in their mid-thirties, particularly regarding fitness. However, short contracts and clearly defined squad roles reduce that danger.

Chelsea already possess plenty of youth and potential. Adding two proven professionals could give Alonso the balance required to turn individual talent into a more disciplined and dependable team.

Real reason behind Chelsea chasing moves for Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck