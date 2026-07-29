Romano issues update on 'top priority' for Tottenham as winger is keen on a move

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham are continuing their ambitious squad rebuild by making Manchester City winger Savinho their leading attacking target.



Interest between the clubs is not new, but the situation has moved in Spurs’ favour because the Brazilian is now actively seeking an exit from the Etihad Stadium.

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Savinho wants more consistent playing time and is reportedly attracted by the opportunity available in North London.

Tottenham are prepared to advance negotiations, although Man City still control the situation because the winger remains under contract until 2029.

The next step will depend on whether City are willing to strengthen a Premier League rival and whether Tottenham can meet their valuation.

Tottenham maintain Savinho as their top priority

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham continue to regard Savinho as their top priority, with the 22-year-old keen to complete the move.

The player has informed Man City that he wants to leave in search of more regular football, meaning the Premier League club are now fully aware of his position.

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Discussions have been taking place since June, but an agreement still depends on City giving the transfer their approval.

Tottenham’s interest has remained firm throughout the summer, suggesting he is not simply one of several interchangeable names on their shortlist.

Savinho’s willingness to join is important because personal terms are unlikely to become the main obstacle.

Tottenham must now convince City that selling him represents acceptable business rather than an unnecessary risk.

Deal could suit Spurs but trouble Man City

The Times reports that Tottenham are working on a deal worth around £60 million after being encouraged by the winger’s desire to leave and his limited starting opportunities.

Savinho would give Roberto De Zerbi a quick, unpredictable wide attacker who can stretch defences and create chances through direct dribbling.

Regular minutes could also help him turn his obvious potential into more consistent end product.

For City, the decision is more complicated. Selling a squad player for a significant profit may appear sensible, but allowing a talented young attacker to join a domestic rival could eventually backfire.

Injuries and fixture congestion also mean attacking depth remains valuable.

Tottenham should pursue the deal aggressively without exceeding a sensible price.

Savinho has the tools to improve their attack, but £60 million is already a substantial investment.

City should only approve his departure if they have a replacement ready, while Spurs must ensure he is being signed for a clearly defined starting role rather than simply adding another expensive option.

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