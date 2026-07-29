Sky Sports issues latest Vinicius Junior update that Arsenal fans won't like

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s hopes of completing a spectacular deal for Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior appear to be fading, with the Spanish giants increasingly confident that he will remain at the Bernabéu.



The Gunners had been exploring an opening bid after the 26-year-old entered the final year of his contract, creating what initially looked like a rare market opportunity.

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However, Madrid’s position has strengthened since José Mourinho returned as head coach.

The club believe fresh negotiations can produce an extension, while Mourinho views the forward as a major part of his plans.

Arsenal may have the financial power to test Madrid’s resolve, but money alone will not complete a transfer if neither the club nor the player is pushing for an exit.

Real Madrid confident of securing a new contract

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid have no intention of selling Vinicius and expect the winger to stay beyond the current transfer window.

Arsenal’s interest is genuine, but Madrid are confident that continued talks with his representatives will eventually lead to a new agreement.

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Mourinho’s stance is especially important. The Portuguese coach reportedly rates the player extremely highly and wants Madrid’s leading stars retained.

That removes one possible source of leverage for Arsenal, as a different manager might have been more open to reshaping the attack.

Madrid also risk losing a hugely valuable asset for nothing if no extension is signed.

Their confidence suggests they believe the remaining differences can be resolved before Arsenal turn their interest into a formal proposal.

Arsenal must avoid becoming contract-negotiation leverage

talkSPORT also reports that Madrid have intensified their renewal efforts for Vinicius, leaving Arsenal’s chances of completing the transfer increasingly slim.

The Gunners were reportedly prepared to offer a club-record salary, but Madrid remain reluctant to discuss a sale.

From Arsenal’s perspective, stepping away would not represent a lack of ambition.

The winger would transform their left side, provide elite one-on-one quality and reduce the creative burden on Bukayo Saka. Yet the club cannot spend weeks pursuing someone who would rather remain in Spain.

Arsenal should keep communication open in case negotiations collapse, but they must also advance alternative targets.

Their interest may simply have encouraged Madrid to improve their offer. Unless the player clearly signals that he wants the move, Arsenal risk becoming leverage in his contract talks rather than a genuine destination.

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