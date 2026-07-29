Arsenal finalise plan B in case they fail to land top transfer target Vinicius Jr

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have prepared alternative plans in case their ambitious pursuit of Real Madrid’s leading Brazilian forward ends without an agreement.

The Gunners remain interested in adding an elite left-sided attacker, but Madrid’s determination to keep Vinicius Junior means Mikel Arteta and the recruitment team cannot afford to depend on one difficult transfer.

Four very different options have now been identified: Antonio Nusa, Christian Pulisic, Ibrahim Mbaye and Brahim Díaz.

The shortlist offers a mixture of immediate experience, long-term potential and tactical versatility.

Arsenal must now determine whether they want a ready-made difference-maker or a younger player who can develop within Arteta’s system.

Arsenal place four alternatives under consideration

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that RB Leipzig winger Nusa currently sits at the top of Arsenal’s alternative shortlist.

The Gunners are expected to explore Leipzig’s demands before deciding whether to make a formal approach.

The Sun has also reported that Arsenal are competing for the Norwegian, with Leipzig valuing him at approximately £51 million.

Pulisic represents the most experienced option. The former Chelsea attacker understands the Premier League and has rebuilt his reputation at AC Milan.

His ability to play on either wing would give Arteta an established performer rather than another developmental project.

The report also names Mbaye and Díaz. Mbaye would be a long-term investment, while Díaz could offer immediate creativity across several attacking positions.

Arsenal’s interest in the PSG youngster has previously been reported by SportsBoom.

Nusa looks like the best balance of talent and value

Arsenal are right to prepare alternatives because waiting indefinitely for an uncertain Madrid deal could leave them scrambling late in the window.

The left side of Arteta’s attack still needs greater unpredictability and individual quality, particularly against opponents who defend deep.

Pulisic would be the safest short-term choice, but his Chelsea history and likely salary could complicate negotiations.

Mbaye has enormous potential, although asking an 18-year-old to make an immediate impact in a title-winning side would be risky.

Díaz is technically excellent and tactically flexible, but he is more comfortable drifting inside than consistently stretching the pitch.

Nusa appears to offer the best compromise. He is young enough to improve, but experienced enough to contribute immediately.

His acceleration, close control and willingness to attack defenders would give Arsenal a natural threat on the left.

The Madrid superstar remains the dream signing, but Arsenal should not allow one glamorous pursuit to distract them from completing the right deal.

Nusa may bring less worldwide attention, yet his profile could fit Arteta’s team more naturally and leave room for further investment elsewhere.

Report: Arsenal add Serie A breakout star to shortlist after defensive blow