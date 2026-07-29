Top transfer target for Spurs, Arsenal and others ruled out for months with broken foot

Eli Junior Kroupi in action for Bournemouth (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eli Junior Kroupi has picked up an injury in preseason training with Bournemouth which will keep him out of action for months.

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Most teams are only just coming back in preseason training in the last few weeks, but there’s already major injury news that has knock on effects for the rest of the summer.

Reports have emerged this evening that Eli Junior Kroupi, the Bournemouth sensation who has took the Premier League by storm in his debut season, has fractured his metatarsal in the team’s preseason training camp in Austria.

Kroupi injury has silver lining for new era Bournemouth

The forward has already flown home and had surgery. He’s expected to be out for three to four months.

This is terrible news for the Cherries and their new manager, Marco Rose, who is trying to live up to the high standards set by Andoni Iraola. But it also has a silver lining in that it will end the transfer speculation around the team’s star player.

All manner of teams – from Tottenham, PSG, Arsenal to Liverpool – have been linked with the forward in recent weeks. His price was likely to put most of them off, but no matter how hard Bournemouth insisted they didn’t want to sell, there was bound to be disruptive bidding and rumours.

Kroupi bagged 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season, and is sure to be central to Rose’s plans at the Vitality. The likes of Evanilson will have to step up in the early stages of the season now.

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