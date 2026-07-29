Former Tottenham scout not convinced target is “top goalkeeper”

Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are thinking of buying a new goalkeeper, but one former scout isn’t so sure about their target.

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Tottenham have been named as one of the teams most keen on signing Dean Henderson from Crystal Palace – but according to their former scout, it might not be the best idea.

Spurs thought they had a top keeper in Guglielmo Vicario, but his form faded and he’s now set to leave. Antonin Kinsky was trusted at the end of last season, but also showed his major flaws.

Henderson would seem an obvious upgrade, but former scout Bryan King isn’t sure he’s worth the big money he would cost.

Former scout not convinced by Tottenham’s choice

“I’ve heard talk about Henderson, I’m not really sure he would be the solution,” King said in quotes picked up by Football Insider.

“He’s certainly not a [Gordon] Banks, he’s not a [Peter] Shilton, or a [Ray] Clemence. I think Spurs must be on the lookout for a really top goalkeeper for me, but where are they?

“Honestly, if you’re looking in London, then Henderson would have been the choice but again, I can’t see Palace going to be selling all their players. They got rid of the centre-half [Lacroix] for small money, really, didn’t they?”

Henderson has long been seen as ready to play for a team competing for Champions League football, and probably needs to that to put pressure on Jordan Pickford as England number one.

He may not be Gordon Banks – but is there a Gordon Banks out there to sign?

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