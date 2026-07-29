Transfer request submitted? Arsenal and Liverpool on alert after attacker's latest move

(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool have been placed on alert after Matias Fernandez-Pardo informed Lille that he wants to leave the club.



The 21-year-old believes he is ready to take the next step in his career and would like the French side to consider offers from bigger European teams.

The Belgian attacker’s pace, power and versatility make him an attractive option for both Premier League clubs.

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He can operate on either wing or through the middle, although Lille’s firm stance means interested teams may have to pay a significant fee.

The situation is developing into a battle between the player’s ambition and a club determined to retain one of its most valuable young assets.

Lille refuse to grant attacker’s exit request

According to L’Équipe, Fernandez-Pardo wants to leave Lille, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid all showing interest.

However, club president Olivier Létang has made it clear that a summer departure is not being considered.

The forward remains under contract until 2029, giving Lille complete control over negotiations.

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The club also view him as their leading option at centre-forward while Hamza Igamane recovers from a serious knee injury.

Fernandez-Pardo and his representatives reportedly believe they were previously given permission to pursue a transfer, something Létang firmly denies.

That disagreement could create further tension if an attractive Premier League proposal arrives.

Why transfer could appeal to Arsenal and Liverpool

The official Ligue 1 website has highlighted Fernandez-Pardo’s acceleration, intelligent movement and creativity, qualities that would suit both clubs.

He became increasingly influential for Lille, showing that he can score, create chances and threaten from different attacking positions.

For Arsenal, he could provide competition on the left while also developing into a flexible central option.

Liverpool may offer a clearer pathway, particularly as they continue searching for another winger and consider alternatives to more expensive targets.

Fernandez-Pardo would be a sensible investment, but neither club should meet an excessive valuation.

He has considerable potential, although he is not yet a guaranteed starter for a title-challenging team.

Liverpool may currently need his profile more urgently, but Arsenal’s recent success and Mikel Arteta’s record of developing young players could be highly attractive.

Lille’s resistance makes a deal difficult, yet the player’s desire to leave ensures the story is unlikely to disappear.

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