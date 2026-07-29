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West Ham United attacker Niclas Fullkrug has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, and Lazio have been handed the opportunity to sign him.

The Italian club is looking to add more quality to the attacking unit, and the German could be an interesting option for them.

He has failed to make his mark at the English club, and he needs a fresh start. The 33-year-old striker was on loan at AC Milan last season.

He joined the Hammers in 2024 in a deal that was around €27 million, but he scored just three goals in 29 appearances for them. It is clear that he does not have a future at the London club. It remains to be seen whether he can rediscover himself with a move to Lazio. During his loan spell at Milan, he scored just once in 20 appearances for the Italian club.

The striker has previously shown his quality in Germany, and there is no doubt that he could be an interesting option for Lazio in the final third if he manages to rediscover his form and confidence.

The player has a contract with West Ham until 2028, and the Hammers will look to get rid of him permanently this summer. He does not have a future with them, and it does not make sense for the club to keep him on their books.

The 33-year-old is entering the twilight stages of his career, and he should look to join a club where he can play regularly. It remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit is willing to provide him with the necessary assurance in order to get the deal done.