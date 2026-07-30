Agent visits Carrington training complex to conduct talks over Man United star's exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are moving closer to resolving Altay Bayındır’s uncertain future after fresh discussions were held over the goalkeeper’s planned departure.



The Turkey international has returned to pre-season training, but the club’s recent decisions suggest there is no longer a realistic pathway for him to reclaim a regular role at Old Trafford.

Senne Lammens is firmly established as United’s first-choice goalkeeper, while Karl Darlow has arrived to provide experienced cover.

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Tom Heaton has also signed a new contract, leaving Bayındır competing in an increasingly crowded department. A return to Turkey now appears the most practical solution for both the player and the club.

Agent holds meeting over Man United departure

According to The Sun, Bayındır’s agent visited United’s Carrington training complex for talks regarding the 28-year-old’s future.

The goalkeeper is expected to leave if a suitable agreement can be reached, with Beşiktaş previously identified as a possible destination.

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Bayındır has not represented United since the 3-1 defeat at Brentford.

He made 17 appearances for the club, conceding 31 goals, while United recorded eight victories and seven defeats when he featured.

The former Fenerbahçe player joined for approximately £4.1 million but never established himself as the undisputed number one.

His performances were occasionally affected by costly errors, and the arrival of Lammens effectively pushed him further down the hierarchy.

Turkish return looks best for everyone involved

Man United should make the departure as straightforward as possible rather than demanding an unrealistic fee.

Bayındır is unlikely to play enough to rebuild his value, while keeping several senior goalkeepers would create unnecessary competition and wage costs.

A move back to Istanbul could allow him to regain confidence in familiar surroundings and strengthen his position with the Turkish national team.

Beşiktaş would be acquiring an experienced international goalkeeper who already understands the pressure surrounding a major club.

The transfer may not generate a significant profit for United, but it would create space in the squad and bring clarity to their goalkeeping structure.

Sometimes accepting a modest fee for a player who no longer fits the plan is better business than allowing the situation to drag on.

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