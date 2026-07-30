(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Newcastle to sign Bruno Guimaraes and believe they can strike a deal for the highly-rated midfielder before the transfer window closes.

As manager Mikel Arteta aims to further bolster his midfield engine room for the upcoming campaign, negotiations between the two Premier League clubs have intensified behind the scenes.

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Ben Jacobs update on Bruno Guimaraes

Journalist Ben Jacobs provided the latest update on X , reporting that Arsenal have grown increasingly optimistic about securing an agreement for a fee north of £75 million.

Although Newcastle United firmly deny having received a formal bid for their star captain, talks remain ongoing and could move quickly toward a resolution.

While reports suggest Newcastle sources favor a figure closer to £85 million, Arsenal view the Brazil international as their primary midfield target and remain confident that a deal can be reached within their target valuation range.

Newcastle are keen to resolve Guimaraes’ future quickly to prevent unnecessary distraction entering the new season, while Arsenal are working to conclude negotiations promptly.

Arsenal in advanced talks for Bruno Guimaraes and are optimistic on striking a deal for north of £75m. Although #NUFC firmly deny a formal bid, talks ongoing and could move quickly. As with Christos Tzolis, Arsenal approach to agree a verbal package then formally bid.?? https://t.co/IhdWTk0h3n pic.twitter.com/Gm5eRpBEnU — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 30, 2026

Arsenal using familiar negotiation strategy

Rather than rushing into a formal bid, Arsenal are reportedly following a negotiation process they have used successfully in previous deals.

As per Jacobs, the Gunners are using the exact same transfer strategy to sign Guimaraes as they did during their recent signing of Greek winger Christos Tzolis.

The club’s preference is to establish the broad framework of an agreement, including financial structure and other key terms through verbal discussions before submitting a written offer.

Applying that strategy again could help avoid unnecessary public back-and-forth and increase the chances of a smoother negotiation with Newcastle.

Guimaraes would be a major midfield addition

Should Arsenal complete the signing, Guimaraes would add proven Premier League quality, leadership and technical excellence to Arteta’s midfield.

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The Brazilian is regarded as one of the league’s finest all-round midfielders thanks to his press resistance, ball-winning ability and progressive passing. His arrival would offer Arsenal another player capable of dictating the tempo while complementing the qualities of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

With talks ongoing and both clubs continuing discussions, this remains one of the biggest transfer stories to watch before the window closes.