Arsenal FC title celebrations (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be closing in on another signing as the Telegraph’s Sam Dean says there’s more movement on the way at the Emirates Stadium.

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See below as he’s posted on X that the Gunners are closing in on the signing of 16-year-old Crystal Palace forward Mylo Bernard…

More movement in the academy at Arsenal: #AFC are closing in on the signing of 16-year-old forward Mylo Bernard from Crystal Palace. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) July 30, 2026

“More movement in the academy at Arsenal: #AFC are closing in on the signing of 16-year-old forward Mylo Bernard from Crystal Palace,” Dean said.

This follows Arsenal previously being linked with Bernard by a Daily Mail report, which stated that the north London giants were also looking favourites to sign Axel Donczew from Cardiff City.

The Donczew to Arsenal story was later covered again by Fabrizio Romano as he reported on it essentially being a done deal.

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It now seems that Bernard is on his way to Arsenal as well, with the Premier League champions moving fast to snap up two highly-regarded teenage talents.

This is positive news for AFC after they previously took too long and ultimately missed out on Jeremy Monga, who instead made the move from Leicester City to Manchester City.

In this day and age, it’s vital for clubs to be able to develop young players, either at academy level, or by signing them on the cheap to help with Financial Fair Play issues later down the line.

Transfers are so expensive that clubs need to be careful about not spending more than they’re earning, and selling for a profit as often as possible.

Even if the likes of Bernard and Donczew don’t make it into Mikel Arteta’s first-team at any point in the future, there’s always a chance they could be loaned out, which could then attract buyers.