Mikel Arteta and Paul Merson (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has warned his old club that they’re being played by Vinicius Junior, who is surely looking for a new Real Madrid contract.

The Brazil international is one of Real’s most important players and biggest names, but he’s in the final year of his current deal at the Bernabeu.

So far, there doesn’t seem to be much progress being made on a new contract, and this has led to substantial reports of Arsenal pursuing Vinicius in a hugely ambitious deal.

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Vini Jr has been linked with Arsenal by the Athletic, though they stressed it’s still something at an early stage, so we’ll have to see if this can develop into something more concrete.

Merson, however, seems unconvinced by it all and thinks his old club should go after Bradley Barcola instead.

Arsenal warned about Vinicius Junior ‘playing’ them

“Vinicius Jr is just looking for a new contract at Real Madrid. He’s playing Arsenal,” the pundit wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“But this is where Arsenal are now. This is the market they’re in.

“Arsenal are looking to buy someone from Real Madrid, one of the top players. It just shows you where Arsenal are in the market.

“It’s a big worry for all the other teams in the league, in my opinion.

“If Arsenal don’t get Vinicius, then they have to get Bradley Barcola. They have to get a left winger in, especially now Leandro Trossard has left. They left themselves very short in that position.”

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Arsenal urgently need a new left winger signing

Merson also made it clear just how big a loss Leandro Trossard is to the Gunners, who need to bring in a top class replacement.

So far, Christos Tzolis has joined from Club Brugge, but he’s not the biggest name and it remains to be seen how he’ll adapt to English football despite impressing in Belgium.

Merson believes AFC need to get a top signing like Vinicius or Barcola in or they could be left short in that area of their squad.

“If Arsenal don’t get Vinicius or Barcola, then it’s a major worry. For them to let Trossard go is not good business in my opinion – not for what you’re selling,” he added.

“He went for literally nothing. I can’t believe that half the Premier League weren’t after Trossard. He played in all the big games for Arsenal last season and he’s a brilliant footballer.”