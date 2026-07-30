Meeting tomorrow: What Eddie Howe exit means for Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal transfer

Eddie Howe with Bruno Guimaraes (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder and Arsenal transfer target Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly unhappy about Eddie Howe leaving his position as manager.

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Journalist Indy Kaila has posted on X about Guimaraes’ response to Howe’s departure, which has been reported this morning.

See below for details as it’s claimed that the Brazil international is now scheduled to have a meeting with Newcastle tomorrow amid ongoing uncertainty over his future at St James’ Park…

Exclusive ? Bruno Guimarães is really disappointed that his manager/friend Eddie Howe has left @NUFC. This will affect his future and he has called a meeting with the club owners for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/j9IDGGrcOR — indykaila News (@indykaila) July 30, 2026

The account posted: “Bruno Guimarães is really disappointed that his manager/friend Eddie Howe has left @NUFC. This will affect his future and he has called a meeting with the club owners for tomorrow.”

This comes amid Ben Jacobs also reporting on Guimaraes and Arsenal, with the talkSPORT journalist previously suggesting talks were advancing…

According to @JacobsBen on @talkSPORT Arsenal and Newcastle are hopeful of reaching a resolution on Bruno Guimaraes by Friday.

Real Madrid don’t want to lose Vinicius for free but are unwilling to break their wage structure. He now has two offers on the table. #Afc #Transfer pic.twitter.com/G0r9bbJkvI — Buikem? (@buikemtt) July 30, 2026

Jacobs has reiterated again that Guimaraes is Arsenal’s leading target, with things perhaps heading towards a conclusion on Friday, with the 28-year-old maybe set to cost around £85m.

More Newcastle exits ahead?

Howe’s exit has been confirmed today, and it follows star duo Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon also leaving NUFC this summer.

With Guimaraes also likely to leave and join Arsenal, it really looks like being a turbulent summer for Newcastle, who may struggle to recover.

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It’s never easy losing even one star player, but for three to leave in one go, along with the manager, it’s been absolute chaos for Newcastle.

Arsenal fans will hope this means they can finally get Guimaraes through the door, however, after such lengthy speculation linking them with the former Lyon man.

It’s been a quiet summer for the Gunners so far, with Christos Tzolis their only notable signing so far, but Guimaraes would be a superb addition.

The Brazilian is one of the best players in the Premier League in his position, and his presence would allow Mikel Arteta to rotate and rest the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi more often.