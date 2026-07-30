Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal finally "progressing" and expected to go through "sooner rather than later"

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal transfer finally seems to be progressing, according to latest reports.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the Newcastle United midfielder for some time now, with David Ornstein of the Athletic first reporting on it on the 8th of July in a post on X here.

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This saga has dragged on a bit, but it may be that we’re now nearing a conclusion, with Eddie Howe’s exit as Newcastle manager perhaps relevant to the situation as well.

According to TEAMtalk, sources close to the situation are now saying that it looks like things are finally progressing well and the feeling is that the 28-year-old’s move to Arsenal will happen sooner rather than later.

What sources are saying about Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal

The report from TEAMtalk quotes anonymous sources as saying: “Everyone believes Bruno is leaving now. Things are progressing and there is a feeling it will happen sooner rather than later.”

Arsenal fans will certainly hope this proves to be accurate, though there has been so much back and forth on this for so many weeks now that it can be hard to tell precisely what’s going on behind the scenes.

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Guimaraes looks like someone who’d make a good fit for Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta in need of more depth in the middle of the park.

Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi both looked burnt out towards the end of last season after playing so much football without any rest, so Guimaraes could be a big help in that department.

But more than that, the former Lyon man would also bring a different kind of quality on the ball to Arteta’s team, with Rice and Zubimendi perhaps not always able to break the lines with their passing often enough, leaving AFC looking a little slow with some of their attacking build-up.

Newcastle in serious trouble

With Howe leaving Newcastle after star duo Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, it’s turning into a real disaster of a summer at St James’ Park.

In that context, it makes sense that a big name like Guimaraes might not be too keen to stay, but of course Newcastle will surely only sell if the money is right for them.

We’ve seen the Magpies ask for big money for their star names before, so they should do well out of this financially, but fans will surely still be concerned about so much change happening so quickly.

Even with a lot of money coming in, it won’t be easy for NUFC to replace talents like Guimaraes, Gordon, and Tonali, who have been so important to the club in the last few years.