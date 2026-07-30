Champions League club 'reach breakthrough in talks' to sign winger on Liverpool radar

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for another versatile attacker has suffered a significant setback, with Paris Saint-Germain moving closer to signing Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche.



The Reds had identified Akliouche as an appealing transfer target because of his technical quality, creativity and ability to play in several attacking roles.

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Maghnes Akliouche can operate from the right wing, as an attacking midfielder or in the spaces behind a striker, making him a natural fit for Liverpool’s flexible forward line.

However, PSG have pursued the France international more aggressively and now appear close to completing the deal.

Liverpool must decide whether to remain alert in case negotiations collapse or immediately move on to another target.

PSG close to signing Liverpool target Akliouche

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG and Monaco have reached a major breakthrough in discussions for Akliouche.

The agreement is now at the final stages, with only the remaining details needing to be completed before a full confirmation is expected.

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The development leaves Liverpool with very little chance of signing Akliouche unless the proposed transfer unexpectedly falls apart.

Liverpool had explored the availability of Akliouche, but PSG’s determination allowed the French champions to establish a stronger position in negotiations.

Monaco had previously resisted PSG’s approaches, but the clubs now appear to have moved closer on the transfer fee and payment structure.

For Akliouche, remaining in Ligue 1 would provide the opportunity to join France’s dominant club while competing regularly for major domestic and European honours.

Reds should not panic after losing the race for Frenchman

Sky Sports reported that Liverpool made an initial approach for Akliouche and checked the conditions required to complete a deal.

The Reds’ interest made sense because Akliouche offers close control, intelligent movement and the ability to create chances from multiple positions.

Akliouche would have given Liverpool another unpredictable attacker capable of drifting inside and linking midfield with the forward line.

However, Liverpool never reached advanced negotiations, and attempting to hijack the deal now could lead to an expensive bidding contest.

Liverpool should accept the situation and focus on alternatives. Akliouche is an excellent talent, but the Reds must prioritise players who clearly want to move to Anfield.

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