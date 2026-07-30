Robbie Ure celebrates a goal (Photo via IMAGO)

Chelsea and Manchester City have held talks over signing one of the most exciting young talents outside of Europe’s big five leagues in the form of Robbie Ure, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

The young Scottish forward has been on fire in front of goal for Swedish club IK Sirius, scoring 15 goals in his last 14 games for the Allsvenskan side, and a total of 31 in 49 matches in total since joining from Anderlecht.

Ure is a product of the Rangers academy, but he’s been on a journey to progress his career abroad, and it’s worked out well for him, with bigger clubs now taking notice.

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Robbie Ure transfer interest explained

Ure has a long list of suitors at the moment, so it’s not straightforward to predict where he’ll end up next, though a move this summer seems increasingly likely.

I’ve been reliably told by sources close to the agents industry, that big names such as Arsenal, Newcastle, and Tottenham have scouted Ure in recent times.

Outside of the Premier League, the 22-year-old also has interest from AC Milan, Napoli, Monaco, Lille, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas.

However, the clubs currently understood to be showing the strongest interest are Chelsea and Manchester City.

Chelsea and Manchester City in contact over Robbie Ure transfer

“Chelsea and City have now moved beyond scouting and opened talks, signalling that the process has entered a concrete stage,” one source explained.

This was then confirmed by another. While it’s still early in this saga, it seems that these are the two clubs really eager to move to the front of the queue for Ure’s signature.

Chelsea have done well in recent times to identify some top young talents and give them the chance to shine at Stamford Bridge, so this could be a deal that makes sense.

Man City, meanwhile, might also do well to add some depth to their attack, with this promising young player perhaps ideal to provide cover for Erling Haaland and develop into a player capable of challenging him for his place in the starting XI.

Robbie Ure on his future

Discussing transfer interest in him recently, Ure told BBC Sport: “It’s normal when you’re young and you’re playing well in a good league, you’re going to have interest from good leagues and good clubs. Especially when I score four goals, I think the noise is going to increase.

“It’s something that I’m going be interested in, if I think it’s the right thing for me. But we have to just wait and see. It’s a long summer in the transfer window.

“Until I’m told otherwise, I need to help Sirius. If we continue playing like we have been, then I think it could be a really special season.

“At the moment, I don’t think I would come back to Scotland. One day, you never know. I’d love to return to Rangers.

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“That’s just me trying to test myself and see what league I can go to. I feel like I’m in a really good position and I just need to keep going.

“That was the plan when I first came to Sweden, to develop as a player and go on to bigger things. Until then, I need to stay focused and I need to keep proving myself.”