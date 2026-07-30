Official: Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea confirmed, new signing lifts lid on Xabi Alonso conversations

Maxence Lacroix at Chelsea's training ground (Chelsea FC)

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of French centre-back Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, with the player revealing why he joined.

Lacroix shone during his time at Palace, and looks like he should be a solid addition to this Chelsea squad under new manager Xabi Alonso.

In fact, it seems that Lacroix’s talks with Alonso were key to convincing him to make the move to Stamford Bridge, as they hit it off well due to their shared vision.

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Speaking on Chelsea’s official site about the move, Lacroix said: “I spoke with the manager on the phone. We spoke about tactics, we spoke about how he sees the game. First of all, I was happy just to speak about football with him, and I saw that we have the same direction and desire for this club.

“When I spoke with the gaffer, when I spoke also with the people I know from the national team who play for Chelsea, like Malo (Gusto), they told me it was the best club I can go to.”

Maxence Lacroix can boost Chelsea’s defence

Lacroix looks like the ideal signing to help Chelsea in defence, which has been a problem position for them for some time now.

The 26-year-old should be an upgrade on players like Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo, while the Blues will also surely be keen to bring in more depth after frequent long-term injury issues with both Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill.

Lacroix arrives as a proven Premier League player, rather than a prospect for the future, so it shows once again that CFC now look serious about being stronger challengers for major trophies.

All too often in the last few years, we’ve seen this Chelsea ownership prioritising young talents for a long-term project, rather than building a squad that can win straight away.

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Bringing in Alonso as manager should help, while Lacroix’s arrival alongside that of Morgan Rogers, and also probably Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck next, all looks very positive for the west London club.