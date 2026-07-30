Lewis Hall in action for Newcastle vs Barcelona (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly hovering for the potential transfer of Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall after a lack of progress from Manchester United on the deal.

Hall has impressed during his time at Newcastle and it makes sense that bigger clubs are showing an interest in signing him this summer.

With star names like Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon both leaving St James’ Park, and Eddie Howe today leaving his position as manager, it could be that Hall will be another heading for the exit door.

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According to Simon Phillips, Hall is a ‘dream target’ for Chelsea, with the Blues keen to bring back their former youngster.

The 21-year-old was in Chelsea’s academy from 2012 to 2022, but played only 12 games for their first-team.

Lewis Hall in demand after impressing at Newcastle

Hall then moved to NUFC in an initial loan move in 2023/24, with that deal later being made permanent.

Now, however, it seems Hall’s future is in some doubt as Man Utd and Chelsea show an interest in the player.

Phillips suggests United have been keen on the English left-back, but a lack of progress could allow CFC back into the conversation.

Phillips posted: “Hall is largely expected to be departing Newcastle United this summer, with Manchester United the main linked side. But nothing has moved there yet, and Chelsea are hovering…

“I don’t have much in the way of significant news to report on this one yet, but the fact Hall continues to come up in conversations at the club, and my own conversations with my top source, makes it an intriguing situation still.

“Our top source believes that even though Hall left Chelsea on fairly bad terms, there is a chance it can be repaired and the player can be convinced to come back, with the help of Xabi Alonso and the fact they will offer him a key starting role in the squad under him.”

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Hall could be ideal for Chelsea right now after the departure of Marc Cucurella at left-back, though it’s also easy to see why MUFC might be keen on him as an upgrade on the injury-prone Luke Shaw.

Newcastle will no doubt hope to avoid more player sales, but it’s looking increasingly like a bit of a crisis there right now as so many key figures depart in quick succession.